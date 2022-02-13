‘Subnautica’ developer’s next game ‘Project M’ entering early access this year

Unknown Worlds’ next title, Project M, has been revealed and will release into early access this year.

Unknown Worlds, creator of Subnautica, is working on a “wholly unique turn-based strategy game set in a sci-fi world”, according to a press release from publisher Krafton. The release also reveals that Project M is “slated for early access in 2022”, but no further details were given.

Krafton acquired the developer in October of last year. “Unknown Worlds are incredibly skilled and passionate developers with an unparalleled gift for creativity and a proven track record of building successful player-driven worlds,” said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc, in an announcement at the time. “Krafton will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences.”

“It was immediately apparent how closely Unknown Worlds and Krafton are aligned in the way we think about games and game development,” added Charlie Cleveland, CEO of Unknown Worlds, in the same announcement. “Subnautica and PUBG both started humbly and evolved successfully through constant iteration and feedback. We want to bring new games to the world stage – and with Krafton, we’re a big step closer. We’re truly looking forward to our future together.”

The announcement also included a tease of what we now know as Project M, which is being developed alongside continued updates for Subnautcia, and Subnautica: Below Zero.

