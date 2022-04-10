‘Subnautica’ sequel in development at Unknown Worlds

Unknown Worlds recently posted a job listing for a new game in the Subnautica world, seeking a senior narrative designer.

Subnautica was originally released in 2018 and received a sequel in 2021 called Subnautica: Below Zero. Now, Unknown Worlds has revealed that a new game in the series is entering development as it has begun hiring for the project.

In a tweet from April 7, Unknown Worlds said: “We’re seeking a senior narrative designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe.”

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌 Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

Advertisement

It is unclear how different this new game will be from its predecessors, but the job listing includes some clues. it says that “Unknown Worlds is seeking a senior narrative designer to join the team working on the next game in the Subnautica universe.

“This person will collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience, while also defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants. This person has a unique opportunity to join the team early in development and help establish the narrative direction for a beloved franchise.”

The new Subnautica game is in development alongside another project currently being developed by Unknown Worlds. Referred to as Project M, details emerged when the studio was acquired by Krafton, the parent company that owns PUBG.

A press release from Krafton said that Unknown Worlds is developing a “wholly unique turn-based strategy game set in a sci-fi world.”

Advertisement

At the time of the acquisition, Krafton CEO CH Kim said, “Unknown Worlds are incredibly skilled and passionate developers with an unparalleled gift for creativity and a proven track record of building successful player-driven worlds. Krafton will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences.”

In other news, Kingdom Hearts 4 has been announced with a trailer teasing the upcoming title.