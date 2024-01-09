‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ isn’t live service, developer says

A Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer has said that the studio doesn’t think of the game as being a live service title.

In an interview with PLAY Magazine (as reported by GamesRadar), Rocksteady‘s studio product director Darius Sadeghian stated that the studio doesn’t really think of the title as “fitting with any particular label”, and that the game shares the same “DNA that infuses the Batman: Arkham series”.

Sadeghian also spoke about the design philosophy that the studio had for the title, stating that the developers knew they wanted to “make a four-player co-op game, so we spent a lot of time iterating on our characters.”

Advertisement

“For us, it wasn’t so much about making a game in any particular genre. Rather, the focus is on creating a sense of flow and trinity between all-out gameplay systems,” he explained.

“That’s reflected in the way the traversal, melee, and shooter elements all blend together when you’re playing.”

In the same interview, the developer outlined what the goal of the game is, stating that the plan is to “build a community”. Rocksteady wants “each player to feel like they’re part of Suicide Squad, and more broadly, a global Suicide Squad community,” according to Sadeghain, with part of this effort including a selection of “social features” where “each player is connected to that larger community.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches next month (February 2024) after a delay in April 2023 caused the game to be pushed back so it could be polished.

In other gaming news, Warner Bros is planning to make more Harry Potter games following the success of Hogwarts Legacy. Elsewhere, Sam Lake has revealed that his parents appear in Alan Wake 2 as dancers.