‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ may not add more playable characters

Rocksteady‘s Suicide Squad does not appear to be adding any additional characters beyond the four that have been revealed so far.

As reported by PCgamesN, a press release has revealed that Suicide Squad‘s story will be focused on the four characters shown in the artwork: Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang.

This dispels rumours suggesting that Suicide Squad would be a live service game like Marvel’s Avengers with a constantly evolving cast of characters. Instead, the press release said, “The game’s original narrative follows the four Suicide Squad members as they take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC super heroes.”

The game will also focus on third-person shooting, instead of the brawling style of Rocksteady’s previous games, the Batman Arkham series. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is releasing next year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and will be getting a full reveal at the virtual DC FanDome event next month.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios’ ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters,” said David Haddad, President at Warner Bros. Games. “The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before.”

Another game that will be at the event is Gotham Knights. The Arkham spin-off is a co-op game that lets players take control of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood to defend the streets of Gotham. The game was initially supposed to release this year but got delayed to 2022. Gotham Knights is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

