‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ shows in-game graphics in new trailer

Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Games has finally revealed how Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will look in a new in-engine story trailer.

The new trailer premiered during DC Fandome 2021 yesterday (October 16), more than a year after the game was first revealed, although details were light at the time with only a pre-rendered cinematic trailer.

Formed of Harley Quinn, Dead Shot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang, the Suicide Squad (also known as Task Force X, as referred to by their director Amanda Waller) are sent on a do-or-die mission to Metropolis where they’re tasked with killing the Justice League.

However, as previously hinted, it’s now clear that this group of anti-heroes have to eliminate the superheroes’ evil doubles, which include Superman, The Flash, and The Green Lantern, although The Penguin also makes a brief cameo in this trailer.

The other major incentive is that the Suicide Squad don’t have a choice in the matter. As Waller reminds them, “Your heads are ticking” – the gruesome results are later illustrated by an unknown character’s explosive demise.

While the new clip doesn’t show how Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will play as an open-world co-op game, it does show fans the graphics they can expect from a new-gen exclusive coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC.

In comparison, Gotham Knights will be a cross-generational release, although both are coming in 2022. The latter was however delayed from its 2021 release, as Warner Bros. Games said, “We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players”. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will likely follow later, although Rocksteady hasn’t given a more specific release apart from 2022.

