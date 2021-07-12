Summer Games Done Quick 2021 raises £2 million for charity

Video game speedrunning marathon event, Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online, finished over the weekend and successfully raised over £2 million ($2.8 million USD) for Doctors Without Borders.

The week-long 24-hour a day charity stream highlighted some of the best speedrunning achievements possible so far including a new world record for a blindfolded run of Super Mario 64, a sub-40-minute completion of Dragon Age: Inquisition, and an incredibly unlikely speedrun of Nintendogs.

The event also featured completions of Dark Souls 3 and Super Metroid in lightning-fast times.

The event featured a mixture of new and old games with 153 runs in all, 218 prizes given out, 22,621 donors, and 40,329 donations in all. Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online surpassed its previous best fundraising effort with 2020’s event making $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders, making it the largest fund-raising event globally for the charity.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second online-only event for the charitable speedrunners.

It also used the time to announce dates for its upcoming events including the all-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales from August 15 to 21 as well as Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 which will run January 9 to 16, 2022.

While the Summer Games Done Quick 2021 event is officially over, it’s still possible to view the full line-up of runs on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel. There’s still time to donate too.

One highlight was an ingenious way to get a speedrunning record in Styx: Shards Of Darkness highlighting how level design can be exploited in increasingly intricate ways by experienced players.