‘Super Mario’ and ‘Zelda’ among most popular game searches on Pornhub this year

Pornhub has revealed its annual Year In Review for 2023, with both Super Mario and The Legend Of Zelda seeing a substantial boost in interest.

For the third year in a row, Fortnite and Overwatch were the two most popular gaming titles on the adult video site.

Rounding out the top five were Pokemon, Minecraft and Atomic Heart. Super Mario was the 20th most searched for game, up 19 places compared to 2022, while The Legend Of Zelda rose 26 places to take the 29th spot.

Advertisement

According to Pornhub, searches for ‘Zelda’ increased 1400 per cent following the release of Tears Of The Kingdom, with Purah, Princess Zelda, Paya, Link and Urbosa the most popular characters with Pornhub audiences. Fortnite’s Chun Li was the most searched character overall, with Mario and Sonic The Hedgehog both appearing in the top ten.

At least I'm still on the list… https://t.co/aaHNw2ruJu — Samus Aran (@OfficiallySamus) December 19, 2023

“To see what video game characters were the most popular, our statisticians looked for any searches that combined a character name with the title of the video game they appear in. They did this to avoid counting searches for pornstars who may have similar names,” said Pornhub.

The top thirty most searched games on Pornhub in 2023 were as follows:

1. Fortnite

2. Overwatch

3. Minecraft

4. Pokemon

5. Atomic Heart

6. Genshin Impact

7. Resident Evil

8. Valorant

9. League Of Legends

10. Mortal Kombat

11. GTA5

12. Cyberpunk

13. Sims 4

14. Street Fighter

15. Apex Legends

16. Skyrim

17. Splatoon

18. The Witcher

19. God Of War

20. Super Mario

21. Call Of Duty

22. Baldurs Gate 3

23. Mass Effect

24. Tomb Raider

25. Detroit Became Human

26. Final Fantasy

27. Among Us

28. Red Dead Redemption

29. The Legend Of Zelda

30. Cuphead

According to Pornhub, over 80 per cent of visitors accessing the site via a console were PlayStation users. The PS5 saw an increase of 77 per cent compared to last year, while the PS4 dropped 16 per cent. Xbox made up just 16 per cent of traffic.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Twitch was forced to change back new, relaxed guidelines over nude art on the streaming platform due to concerns about AI.