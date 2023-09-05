‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ will reveal Mario’s new voice actor at the very end

Mario fans will find out who has taken over the role of the character from actor Charles Martinet at the end of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo‘s Doug Bowser has said.

Martinet’s retirement was announced in August and the actor is now a “Mario Ambassador” whose responsibilities comprise “[continuing] to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario”.

Martinet voiced the character’s father as well as Giuseppe in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but will not reprise his iconic role in the upcoming 2D title.

Advertisement

Now, per an interview with IGN, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser explained why the reveal is under lock and key.

“Charles has obviously been a voice actor with us for quite some time, and as we look for ways to keep Charles involved in Nintendo’s business, we thought this was a very nice transition for him,” Bowser said of Martinet’s recently created role. “Charles is very excited about it.”

“When they see Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they’ll hear a different voice and we’ll let that play out,” Bowser continued. “That’ll be within the credits, and people will learn who the new person is at that point in time, but we don’t plan to make any announcement in advance of that.”

However, Martinet divulged that he doesn’t know what a Mario Ambassador does yet. “As we step forward into the the future, I will learn – we’ll all learn – what exactly that is,” he said at a Q&A panel at Galaxycon (via VGC). “But in the meantime, you know, I’ll be ‘ambassading’ as I always am.”

Elsewhere, Takashi Tezuka and Shiro Mouri described Super Mario Bros. Wonder as an appropriate game for “this day and age”.