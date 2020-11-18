Super Mario Lego gets 15 new interactive kits in January 2021

Lego’s Super Mario line is set to receive 15 new additions to its range in January 2021, including many classic characters.

The interactive playsets coming to stores at the beginning of next year include three classic expansions, dress-up sets, character blind boxes, and a big Master Your Adventure Maker Set which could change existing sets considerably.

The Master Your Adventure Maker Set gives Mario fans a ‘creative toolbox’ to play around with, expanding the possibilities of level design and adding a brand new Start Pipe. The Lego set encourages kids and adults alike to build and play their very own 3D Mario adventure, collecting coins and racing to the finish much like in the classic games.

Mario himself has an LED screen and interacts with the player, making the levels feel more tangible. The new sets will also introduce some recognizable enemies in the form of Chain Chomp, Piranha Plant, and Wiggler.

Blind boxes will also include characters from the games and provide some texture for the courses. Lego is bringing a considerable cast list of favourites to the boxes in 2021, including Spiny Cheep Cheep, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, and Thwimp.

There will also be character expansion sets, allowing for Mario to dress as Tanooki Mario or Penguin Mario.

“It wouldn’t be Super Mario if we weren’t constantly creating new worlds and adventures for everyone’s favourite Plumber,” said Simon Kent, Design Director and Creative Lead for Lego Super Mario, “The Lego Super Mario sets we released earlier this year have been extremely well-received by fans and we’re really excited to build on those with even more characters and experiences today. We really want to empower users to be as creative as possible with Lego Super Mario – and today’s expansion sets and new collectable characters have been launched to broaden the horizons of the Lego Super Mario universe, letting players be as imaginative as possible in the way they have Mario interact with his friends – as well as defeating his enemies.”

The full list of expansions is as follows:

Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set

Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set

Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set

Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set

Super Mario Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack

Super Mario Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack

Character Packs, Series 2