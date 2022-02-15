‘Super Mario RPG’ director would like to make a sequel as his last game

The director of Super Mario RPG has said that if he could, he would like a sequel to be his final game.

Speaking to MinnMax, with transcriptions from NintendoLife, Super Mario RPG director Chihiro Fujioka spoke about the development of the Square Enix produced JRPG, and also noted that he would like to make a follow-up to the game. “Yeah, I would absolutely love to make one,” Fujioka responded when asked if he wanted to work on a Mario RPG again. “So in my career, I’ve been involved in a lot of games and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible.”

He went on to elaborate slightly, saying “I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG (different from Mario & Luigi) where you’re only controlling Mario…” But Fujioka didn’t provide any details on what kind of a plot a Super Mario RPG sequel might have.

Super Mario RPG was originally released on the SNES in 1996, in both Japan and North America, but didn’t actually receive a European release until 2008, when it was released on the Virtual Console on the Wii. It was developed by Square Enix, known as Square at the time, and was massively different from other Mario games at the time. It featured turn-based gameplay rather than the typical platforming you would find in other Mario games.

While Super Mario RPG isn’t currently available on the Nintendo Switch, it was included in the Super NES Classic Edition that came out in 2017.

