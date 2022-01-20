Super Rare Games announces first indie publishing label

Super Rare Games has announced its brand new publishing label, Super Rare Originals, along with five new indie titles.

Super Rare Originals will be the host of a number of indie games that will be coming to consoles and PC. Today (January 20), the publisher revealed the first five of them, including Grapple Dog, Post Void, The Gecko Gods, Lone Ruin, and Completely Stretchy.

Grapple Dog is a 2D pixel-art platformer from pixel art veteran Joseph Gribbin. Players will take on the role of Pablo the Grapple Dog and will use a grappling hook to complete challenges across six worlds. The game is available to wishlist on Steam now.

Advertisement

Post Void is an arcade-style first-person shooter with one objective: be fast. With procedurally generated levels, players will need to move forward to keep their idol filled after getting kills.

In The Gecko Gods, players play as a lizard to complete puzzles, climb cliffs, eat bugs, and go on a mission to save their friend. This title is also available to wishlist on Steam.

From the creator of Hell is Other Demons comes Lone Ruin, a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter. Players are an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power in an old ruin, built atop a source of magical goop used by olden mages to power and transform themselves. Lone Ruin is coming soon to Steam.

Finally, Completely Stretchy is a short, first-person surreal and cartoony experience where players will explore the vibrant Grombi Isles using their floppy abilities such as your stretchy arm, sticky fingers, and more. Fans can now wishlist it on Steam.

Platforms and release dates for each title will vary, but more information will be revealed soon.

Advertisement

“Having worked with 100s of developers across the last four years, we want to support talented indie devs long-term and hopefully help to start changing the industry to be more developer-focused,” Super Rare said. “We’re taking an ‘indie-first’ approach, as we believe publishers should feel honoured to work with developers, rather than the power dynamic being the other way around, as is often the case.”

In other news, the Sims 4 developer has explained the importance of including gender-neutral pronouns.