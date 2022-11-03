‘Syphon Filter 3’ has been rated for release on PS4 and PS5

Syphon Filter 3 has been rated for release in Korea, suggesting that the 2001 game will soon arrive on Sony’s PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (via Gematsu) has announced a classification decision on a PS4 and PS5 release of Syphon Filter 3, a third-person shooter released by Bend Studio in 2001.

The rating suggests that Syphon Filter 3 will be added to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue for subscribers to play, especially because the same committee previously rated several Syphon Filter games shortly before they were announced for Sony’s revamped PS Plus service.

It’s likely that Syphon Filter 3 will be available to PS Plus subscribers as part of the service’s Classic Games Catalogue, which makes older games from the first three PlayStation consoles available to play on PS4 and PS5.

It’s possible that Sony is planning to mark Syphon Filter 3‘s birthday with its addition to PS Plus, as the game celebrates its 21st anniversary on Sunday (November 6). However, the European version’s birthday isn’t until November 30.

Originally released for the first PlayStation console, Syphon Filter 3 follows protagonist Gabriel Logan and his team of special ops agents as they are investigated by the US government in relation to the events of the first Syphon Filter.

It currently holds a critic score of 73 on Metacritic, which is slightly lower than the previous four titles to be rated in Korea – Syphon Filter, Syphon Filter 2, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, and Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow.

Last month, Sony’s PS Plus additions included Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and Injustice 2. Along with Syphon Filter, a number of PS1-era games – including Tekken 2 and Ape Escape – are available on the service.

In other gaming news, developers across the games industry have raised safety concerns over disgruntled players who visit studios.