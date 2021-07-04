‘System Shock’ remake gets atmospheric new teaser trailer

Developer Nightdive Studios has shared footage from its upcoming System Shock remake.

The new teaser trailer shows off gameplay in the atmospheric research section of the Citadel Station, the core location for System Shock.

Fans of System Shock will be pleased to see the trailer features lots of navigation, puzzles and inventory busywork. Combat appears to be slow and meaningful, leaning into the more survival horror tones of the 1994 original.

The trailer ends with a standoff against a large industrial robot that takes a decent amount of firepower to take down.

System Shock is currently slated for a Summer 2021 release date, though no further clarification has been given. A demo is available to download and play via Steam, and the full release will be purchasable on Steam, Epic Game Store and the GOG store.

Nightdive Studios last update prior to this was released in February, coinciding with the release of the above demo.

Referencing the long hiatus between the 2016 Kickstarter and the 2021 demo, Nightdive said: “Our development road was bumpy (to say the least) – but ultimately what you’re playing is the vision and experience we set out to create and the adversity and challenges we’ve faced along the way has only improved the final game.”

System Shock was initially pitched via Kickstarter as a reboot of the series, but as per the demo release and the teaser, it appears to be attempting to create a more faithful remake of the original.

The System Shock franchise is also anticipating a brand new third entry thanks to OtherSide Entertainment, at some point in the future.

Chinese corporation Tencent stepped in to OtherSide Entertainment with, after development had gone quiet due to a the original publisher Starbreeze ending up in financial dire straits.