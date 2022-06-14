‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ revealed on PlayStation Store

If an accidental leak on the PlayStation Store is to be believed, Tactics Ogre: Reborn could be coming to current-gen platforms.

Despite trademarking Tactics Ogre: Reborn in Japan earlier in the year, Square Enix has not officially confirmed the existence of such a game. A leaked PlayStation Store listing doesn’t provide any in-depth details about the new title, but does provide the name, icon art, promotional art and the genre: a role-playing game.

There’s no specific platform information on the store page, but appearing on the PlayStation Store does suggest a possibility of the game coming to PS5, which would be the biggest update for the franchise since the Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together remake in 2010.

Advertisement

In a tweet that surfaced on June 13, a user has provided the “dummy” page for the PlayStation Store listing that appears to show some artwork from Tactics Ogre: Reborn. Despite the store page now having been taken down, eagle-eyed gamers on Twitter have saved the assets that seem to confirm the imminent announcement of the popular RPG, meaning they’re available to view on the social media platform.

Studying the leaked art on the PlayStation Store does seem to confirm that Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remake or remaster of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together due to the prevalent appearance of characters from the original game such as Denam, Canopus, Warren and Catiua. The 1995 SNES original received a remake in 2010 on the PSP and PS Vita, which added new features including exploring different story branches and backwards movement and repeating moves mid-battle.

Interestingly, back in September 2021, a web developer playing around with Nvidia’s GeForce Now software managed to find a list of no less than 18,000 games, including unannounced titles. Nvidia told WCCFTech that it contained “both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing,” and that “inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.”

However, several games – including Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a Destroy All Humans 2 remake and a PC port for God Of War – were mentioned in the major Nvidia leak. That’s promising news for Ogre Battle fans, as some of those games have already been announced or launched since the leak.

In other news, Bethesda Softworks has confirmed that the main character in Starfield “does not have a voice”.