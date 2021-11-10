Tai Verdes announces ingame ‘Roblox’ concert

TikTok superstar and pop musician Tai Verdes has announced they will be playing a virtual, ingame concert on Roblox this weekend.

Kicking off on Saturday (November 13) at 7pm GMT, an avatar of Verdes will perform a four-song set, including recent single ‘Let’s Go To Hell’, from a Venice Beach-inspired boardwalk that uses the latest technological advancements available to developers, MELON. The space is open now, ahead of Saturday’s performance.

After that first broadcast, Verdes will be taking part in an in-game Q&A. There will also be encore shows repeating every hour throughout the weekend, until Monday (November 15) 7am GMT, as well as limited-edition items. For more details, check out the event page.

“Tai Verdes is at the top of his game right now and we are thrilled he’s performing his new single on Roblox,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “Roblox has always been about empowering our developer community to build next generation experiences on the platform for the global community to enjoy.”

“We thrive on artists’ creativity and it inspires us to push the boundaries of what our proprietary technology and avatars can do,” added MELON CEO Devon Thome.

Verdes’ performance follows in-game Roblox concerts from Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X and Poppy, while Zara Larrson made over £700,000 selling virtual merch.

Speaking about the new audience these in-game concerts offer, Baby Queen told NME: “I’ve got an 11-year-old neighbour and all his favourite songs are from artists who have performed on Fortnite or are on FIFA.”

“They’re not interested in music but they are interested in gaming. They become interested because of the connection to the thing they love. It gives artists like me an audience that you otherwise would not have been able to tap into.”

“People are starting to realise how significant gaming is, and what it can actually do for musicians,” she added.