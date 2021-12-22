Taito Egret II Mini console coming to the West

Previously announced for release in Japan, United Games Entertainment, publishers of Taito‘s games in the West have disclosed that the Taito Egret II Mini will also be released in English.

The mini console is shaped like a tiny arcade cabinet complete with rotating the screen for shoot ’em up games. The joystick will also be changeable from eight to a four notch controller. The console will come with 40 games from the Taito library preinstalled, with games released from 1978 all the way up until 1997.

There will also be an expansion pack called the Paddle and Trackball Game Expansion Set which includes a controller and 10 additional games on an SD card. These games include Strike Bowling, Arkanoid and Plump Pop, with the seven other games yet to be announced.

The 40 games included in the base console in Japan are as follows –

Space Invaders, Lunar Rescue, Steel Worker, Lupin the Third, Qix, Pirate Pete, Adventure Canoe, Elevator Action, Chack n Pop, Outer Zone, Fairyland Story, The Legend Of Kage, Halley’s Comet, Bubble Bobble, Kiki Kaikai, Scramble Formation, Rainbow Islands, Ramais, The New Zealand Store, Tatsujin, Dondokodon, Volvied, Violence Fight, Cadash, Liquid Kids, Gun Frontier, Runark, Hat Trick Hero, The Ninja Kids, Metal Black, Rayforce, Kaiser Knuckle, Darius Gaiden, Bubble Symphony, Elevator Action Returns, Dan Ku Ga, Puzzle Bobble 2x and Bubble Memories.

There is no set date announced for the intended release but United Games Entertainment have said that there will be different editions of the console available. Each edition will have some variation. More information of the release will be available “soon”.

