Take-Two “acknowledges” Roe v. Wade in employee support statement

Take-Two Interactive has finally issued a statement on Roe v. Wade in the US, almost four weeks after it was overturned.

The company behind blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands has made its statement weeks after the likes of Certain Affinity, Sega, Double Fine and Bungie.

Take-Two issued a statement of support for its employees, saying it has been working with its benefits providers to help with care, in a LinkedIn post (via Eurogamer).

“Take-Two acknowledges that the United States Supreme Court ruling regarding Roe v. Wade is a significant event. We would like to affirm our unwavering support for all our colleagues in the US and around the world,” read the statement.

“We have been working with our benefits providers to ensure our US colleagues and their dependents receive the best possible care wherever they may live. We are expanding our travel and lodging benefit programs nationwide. Additionally, we are proudly adopting the Maven benefits platform that provides critical support across fertility, pregnancy, adoption, parenting and pediatrics.

“We will continue to evaluate all of our programs to meet our colleagues’ needs.”

The games industry has largely come out in support of reproductive rights in the US, as the Supreme Court have given legal control of abortion back to individual states, with a number of them making it illegal.

According to The Guardian, abortion has now been banned in 12 different states, with a number set to follow at some point soon as well.

In other news, the Albany branch of Activision Blizzard has seen its QA department launch a unionisation bid, following in the footsteps of Raven Software. The movement comes after Vicarious Visions became Blizzard Albany this year.





