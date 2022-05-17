Take-Two addresses ‘Red Dead Online’ players who feel abandoned

Take-Two Interactive has addressed the frustration of Red Dead Online players who feel like the publisher has abandoned them.

In a recent interview with IGN, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick acknowledged that he was aware of the Red Dead Online community’s frustration, as players feel like the game hasn’t been receiving much attention from Rockstar.

The community believes that Rockstar has been releasing far more updates for Grand Theft Auto Online, one of the developer’s most popular games, and has gone on to share the hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline on social channels to gain attention. This has been ongoing since January this year when fans accused Take-Two of abandoning the game.

Advertisement

“Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we’re working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games,” Zelnick said in response. “I’ve heard the frustration, it’s flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time.”

IGN went on to ask if Take-Two intends to continue its support of Red Dead Online long-term, to which Zelnick confirmed was the plan. Take-Two reached out later to clarify to the publication that the comment was “solely referring to the online servers” and that any future content updates would be up to Rockstar.

In the same interview, Strauss Zelnick also spoke on FIFA’s recent split from EA, saying that he was keen to continue Take-Two’s sports portfolio and is considering working with the brand.

“We’re definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports, and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss,” Zelnick said.

Advertisement

In other news, THQ Nordic and Kit Games have revealed their new action-real time strategy game, The Valiant.