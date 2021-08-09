Take-Two announces it’s working on three “new” remakes or remasters

An investor presentation by Take-Two Interactive has revealed that the company is working on three unannounced “iterations of previously released titles”.

First spotted by PCGamer, the news comes on top of the existing announcement that the company is already working on three other remakes, upgrades or remasters that are set for release next year which means there will be six remasters of some sort in the works from the firm soon.

It’s already known that Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online on November 11. Alongside that, Kerbal Space Program will be released for current-generation consoles this year too.

What we don’t know is what the remaining three remasters or remakes could be. There have been plenty of rumours that a remake of Grand Theft Auto 3 and possibly Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas could be in the works but for now, these are unconfirmed.

One thing that weighs in the rumours’ favour is that a fan project that was reverse-engineering Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City was targeted by a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown earlier this year which fuelled speculation a remake was coming.

Since then, Take-Two Interactive has claimed that it’s “pretty flexible” on removing mods for its games, providing the mods don’t affect the economy.

It’s also well known that Grand Theft Auto 6 is a long way off although Take-Two is pursuing an aggressive release schedule elsewhere with plans for a new franchise to be announced this month.