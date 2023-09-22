‘Tales Of The Shire’ trailer reveals “cosy” ‘Lord Of The Rings’ game

Private Division and Wētā Workshop have revealed Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, a cosy game that will let players “explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before”.

Very little is known about the game in spite of the announcement and the teaser trailer. In it, an artist works on a watercolour portrait of a Hobbit, before standing up and opening their door.

The gust of wind flutters the pages of the book, flicking through paintings of Hobbit holes, scarecrows, homemade meals, birds, a sign for the Green Dragon, and the cover closes with “Tales Of The Shire” embossed in gold. Check it out below:

Private Division, which has previously published Hades, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, is working with Wētā Workshop to deliver the game for PC and consoles in 2024.

However, the two originally shared their collaboration in 2022, describing Tales Of The Shire as a “distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience”. From what was shown in the trailer, fans would assume that this game has farming elements as well as foraging and potentially interior and exterior decorating.

The Macbook on the right side of the desk also features Hobbits equipped with fishing rods and handy tools like a hammer and a satchel.

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings,” said Wētā Workshop’s head of interactive Amie Wolken last year.

