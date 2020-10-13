‘Tales Of Vesperia’, ‘Age Of Empires’ headline Xbox Game Pass for October

Microsoft has announced the October additions to Xbox Game Pass, headlined by Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition and Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

Joining Game Pass first on October 15 is Age Of Empires III: Definitive Edition on PC. The game features two new modes, all previous expansions and 14 civilizations to control, with full 4K ultra HD graphics and a fully remastered soundtrack.

Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition also arrives on the same day for both Xbox One and PC. The game is a fan favourite entry in the Tales series returns and brings new features for both returning players and newcomers, such as characters, quests and special abilities.

Other inclusions on October 15 include the comical multiplayer game Heave Ho (PC), stylish action platformer Katana Zero (Android, PC and Xbox One) and RPG The Swords Of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC).

On October 21, fast-paced roguelite ScourgeBringer will join Xbox Game Pass for console. Players will explore an unknown environment and fight through ancient machines in an attempt to save humanity. Lastly, sports game Cricket 19 and open-world puzzler Supraland will arrive for the service on October 22, both for Xbox One.

Multiple games will also be leaving Xbox Game Pass throughout the month. October 15 will see Felix The Reaper, Metro 2033 Redux, Minit, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and State Of Mind leave the service.

Two weeks later, games such as After Party, Lego Star Wars III, Rise & Shine, Tacoma, The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game, and The Red Strings Club will also be removed. The full rundown can be found here.