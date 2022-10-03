‘Tarkov’-inspired 2D shooter ‘Zero Sievert’ comes to Early Access next month

Cabo Studio has announced that top-down survival shooter Zero Sievert will launch in Early Access in November, with a free demo available to play as part of Steam Next Fest.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

A demo for Zero Sievert will be playable from today (October 3) to October 17, while the game itself will be available in Early Access from November 22. The shooter will cost £15.99 at launch, though a launch sale will knock the price down by ten per cent.

As for what the game’s about, Zero Sievert is a single-player extraction shooter that will sound familiar to fans of Battlestate Games‘ hardcore shooter Escape From Tarkov.

Advertisement

“Zero Sievert charges you with scavenging equipment across multiple areas, all set in an atmospheric fictitious post-apocalyptic Eastern Europe setting,” describes the game’s Steam page. “Your base of operations, the bunker, is filled with traders, modding stations, and areas to make your own, providing you with progression across your excursions into the wild.”

“Across the five biomes of the game, you’ll initially be armed with little more than a gun and a bottle of water, after which point it’s up to you to recover items, take out bandits, and most importantly, get back alive,” continues the description.

Speaking to NME, developer Luca Carbonera acknowledged that Escape From Tarkov helped to inspire Zero Sievert, and he sees the top-down shooter as “a more immediate, approachable, and less hardcore version of Tarkov that manages to offer that same thrill of getting in, getting loot, and getting out.”

Currently, Zero Sievert is planned to remain in early access for about a year, which will include five procedural locations to loot from November.

In other gaming news, actor Lance Reddick has teased new content for Horizon Forbidden West in a since-deleted tweet.