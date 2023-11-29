‘Taskmaster’ is getting a fully voice-acted VR game

Indie developer Scallywag Arcade has revealed Taskmaster VR, a virtual reality adaptation of the game show by comedians Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Taskmaster VR is set to launch in 2024 for the Meta Quest 2 and 3, although an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

As for what fans of the Channel 4 show can expect, the game will be fully voice-acted, meaning stars Horne and Davies will be present.

Advertisement

Players will be challenged to complete tasks assigned by Davies, which a press release has claimed will involve smashing up watermelons, making the Taskmaster a sandwich, and “the most chaotic bath VR has ever seen”.

The game will take place in the Taskmaster House and studio, and Scallywag Arcade has teased some “familiar faces” that players will be able to meet there.

“Genuinely, this is extraordinary, brilliant and very fun,” shared Horne, Taskmaster‘s creator and co-host. “Also, I’ve always wanted to be a contestant on Taskmaster so this is great for me as a VR user, except that I will also have my virtual self watching my attempts and undermining my confidence so I may well regret the whole venture after I’ve had a go.”

Meanwhile, Davies shared that developer Scallywag Arcade has “done an incredible job and the game is a really exciting addition to the Taskmaster world”.

“On a personal note, the creation of a virtual reality Taskmaster takes me ever closer to my ultimate goal of working without even leaving my sofa,” he added.

Advertisement

In other news, the celebrity lineup for Taskmaster’s upcoming ‘New Year Treat’ special was revealed last week.

Five new faces will be joining Davies and Horne, including London rapper Kojey Radical, Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden, and BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball.