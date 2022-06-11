Team17-published ‘Sunday Gold’ releases later this year

Publisher Team17 and developer BKOM Studios have announced a brand new point-and-click adventure turn-based combat game called Sunday Gold.

Revealed during Future Games Show today (June 11), Sunday Gold dons a comic book art style and has a relatively dark tone. As for what will be involved, the game’s Steam description shares the following: “Once bustling and full of life, the city of London is in a dark and dismal state. Unemployment and homelessness are at an all-time high. Ethical boundaries are being stretched to their limit and corrupt billionaire, Kenny Hogan, is up to no good.”

The player controls a trio of criminals, Frank, Sally, and Gavin, as they work to take down Kenny. Beside violent turn-based combat, the game also features some puzzles. “Explore each room and solve a combination of observation, deduction, and inventory puzzles to progress on your mission,” explains the Steam page.

Team17 is perhaps most well known for creating the iconic Worms franchise, but in recent years has become a major publisher with titles including Hell Let Loose, My Time At Portia and Overcooked to name just a few. Meanwhile, BKOM Studios’ only other game is Zorro The Chronicles, an action-adventure game that launches next week (June 16).

Sunday Gold is set to launch on PC later this year, and is available to wishlist now for any fans who want to keep an eye on the game.

In other news, tonight’s Future Games Show has delivered several big moments for viewers – including a first look at mobster shooter Enemy Of The State, the surprise launch of Deadly Premonition 2 on Steam, and a promising premiere for Portal-inspired puzzle game The Entropy Centre.

During the showcase, Team Ranger’s Outpost also received a brand new in-game trailer.