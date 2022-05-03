Team17’s soulslike ‘Thymesia’ gets free demo and August release date

Team17 has announced that Thymesia will launch in August, and a playable demo has been released on Steam.

Announced today (May 3), Team17 confirmed that Thymesia will launch for PC on August 9.

For players who don’t want to wait that long for a slice of the plague-themed soulslike, developer OverBorder Studio has also shared that a playable demo for the game will be available to play over the next week.

“Thymesia [is] taking part in the ‘Going Rogue Festival’ on Steam. A small portion of the soulsborne action-RPG will be playable as a demo through May 2nd – 9th,” said the developer.

You can download the demo here, and OverBorder Studio has requested that fans leave any feedback here.

“We’ve been reading and collecting all of your feedback so far, thank you! Please bear in mind that this is just a demo; we will be addressing concerns and tweaking as we go,” added the developer.

As to what the souls-like is about, Thymesia‘s Steam page shares the following:

“Thymesia is a gruelling action-RPG with fast-paced combat and an intricate plague weapon system. In a kingdom where death spreads, play as a mysterious character known by the code name “Corvus”. Prey upon your enemies, wield the power of disease and find the truth in your own memories.”

Players will be able to wield different diseases as weapons, upgrade their abilities, and at times even transform into a raven during battle. The game will also task players with retrieving Corvus’ memories, and will be rewarded with different endings based on what they find.

Back in March, Team17 shared a look at Thymesia in action during the Future Games Show.

