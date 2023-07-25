‘Tears Of The Kingdom’ player recreates ‘Majora’s Mask’ alien invasion

A Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom player recreated one of the most bizarre quests from Majora’s Mask using the game’s Ultrahand ability.

Sharing their invention in a short clip to Reddit, Tears Of The Kingdom player Katasan84 showed their Link wearing the Majora’s Mask helmet while what looks like a UFO shines its beam down onto a field of cows. Check it out below.

It’s a reference to the Ghosts (also known as aliens in Nintendo Power’s official guide for Majora’s Mask) that invade Romani Ranch on the First Day in the game from 2000. In order to stop Romani and the cows from being abducted by the aliens, the player must shoot down the enemies with his bow and arrow. If Link fails to defend the ranch successfully, Romani will return from her abduction on the Second Day with all of her memories erased and in a catatonic state.

Katasan84 has shared a tutorial on how to build the UFO using rails to create an octagonal frame for fans to attach to. Two downwards-facing mirrors are then stuck to the centre of the “craft” to generate the beam of light out of the base of the UFO.

The mirrors reflect the light in the world even when it is overcast or it is evening in Hyrule. “I assume this is due to the fact the sun is shining from low in the sky,” they said.

“Oddly enough, this rule seems to apply even when the sky is cloudy and full of rain. Given that fact, I find the most dynamic time to snag a clip of the mirrors is during this one-minute/one in-game hour window,” they continued.

