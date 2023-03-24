‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ is getting a dark ‘God Of War’-style action game

A Paramount executive has revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel The Last Ronin is being turned into a video game.

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2023

Speaking to Polygon, Paramount Global’s senior vice president for games and emerging media, Doug Rosen, revealed that a third-person action role-playing game (ARPG) adaptation of The Last Ronin is in the works at an unrevealed studio.

Rosen shared that the game is a “few years off” from launching, and likened the upcoming single-player game to Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War series.

Advertisement

The Last Ronin is one of the darker Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories. Set in the distant future, The Last Ronin followed Michelangelo — the lone surviving Ninja Turtle, after his brothers and mentor Master Splinter were killed by Foot Clan.

The premise is much darker than last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge; as Michelangelo attempts to murder the Oroku bloodline while haunted by hallucinations of his deceased siblings.

Rosen shared that although other characters could still be playable in flashback sequences, the main action would stick to Michelangelo in the game’s present.

Looking ahead, Rosen teased that more information about The Last Ronin and other TMNT games would be shared in the next few months and years.

It’s a good time to be a TMNT fan, with the likes of The Cowabunga Collection and Shredder’s Revenge launching in 2022.

Advertisement

Since its release last June, Shredder’s Revenge has been hugely successful for developer Tribute Games. One week after it launched, the studio revealed that Shredder’s Revenge had already sold a million copies.

Earlier in the year, Netflix brought Shredder’s Revenge to mobile for its subscribers.

In other gaming news, NME 100 artist Eli Smart has released a Simlish version of ‘See Through’ for The Sims 4.