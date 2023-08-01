‘Tekken 8’ players will be banned for illegally accessing the beta

A number of Tekken 8 players were found to be illegally playing the game’s closed network test and as a result have been threatened with pre-release bans by Bandai Namco.

Available for all platforms, the second closed network test for the forthcoming fighting game was held over the weekend (July 29-30). But because Tekken 8 was playable on PC, this allowed the players who had an awareness of how to circumvent the software to continue playing the game outside of its authorised hours.

An important reminder from the TEKKEN Project and Bandai Namco Esports Team. pic.twitter.com/0Fcke36yU5 — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) July 31, 2023

“We have noticed that some players have accessed the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test (CNT) and played the game beyond the closed test period,” said Bandai Namco in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Such actions breach the terms of service and the Tekken World Tour code of conduct. Also, the unauthorised download or distribution of the game is illegal. Please note that any player found to have accessed the CNT without authorisation may be deemed ineligible for the upcoming Tekken World Tour and other official tournaments.”

Bandai Namco then thanked legitimate Tekken 8 players for their “cooperation in preserving the fairness and competitive integrity of our competition”.

A couple of fans pointed out that this was a very likely outcome of creating a closed beta for PC players and that the solution would be hosting betas on consoles. However, that then excludes PC players, and the issue remains that those who didn’t get access to the beta at all are at a disadvantage compared to those who did.

Additionally, Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada criticised a fan who said that the new game “sucks” with the reply: “I’m sure those swear words apply to your computer as well.”

In other gaming news, Team Reptile‘s Bomb Rush Cyberfunk comes to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in September, some weeks after its PC and Switch launch.