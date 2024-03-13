‘Tekken 8’ studio teases new ‘Mega Man’ game

Arika vice president and Mega Man producer Ichiro Mihara has seemingly teased an upcoming Mega Man project on social media.

Arika was formed in 1995 by former Capcom employees and is behind the likes of Tekken 8, Super Mario Bros. 35, and several Street Fighter titles. It also worked on Mega Man Network Transmission for the GameCube. Now vice president Ichiro Mihara has hinted at a future instalment of Mega Man.

As part of a large discussion on social media about Mega Man (known as Rockman in Japan) that covered everything from the music of the games to how weird it is that a robot wears a helmet, manga artist Hitoshi Ariga explained: “I used to draw Rockman manga and create encyclopaedias and books with Capcom’s official artwork, so I know a little bit about Rockman.”

Responding to the tweet, Mihara wrote: “I used to make Rockman’s *** , *** , and **** official **** , so I’m a bit familiar with Rockman.”

Alongside that, he shared a close-up image of Mega Man wearing a previously unseen helmet (via VGC).

Some fans believe this is concept art for Mega Man Network Transmission but others think it might be a glimpse of a new Mega Man title, especially because of the redacted text and the zoomed in image.

Earlier this year Capcom, the owner of the Mega Man franchise, released a poll about creating sequels and remakes of its most popular titles. These “super elections” featured Mega Man on the shortlist, alongside Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Dragon’s Dogma, Dino Crisis, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Lost Planet and Dead Rising.

A multiple-choice complaints section also allowed fans to tell Capcom they were too slow to release sequels and reboots of old IPs but “release more original titles, not sequels” was also an option.

It comes after Capcom previously announced they would be “taking customers’ wishes into consideration while devising our title line-up.”

In other news, Capcom has confirmed the release date of the remastered Monster Hunter Stories as Monster Hunter: World becomes the studio’s biggest ever seller.