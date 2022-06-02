‘Tell Me Why’ is free on both Xbox and PC

Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free to download on Xbox and PC for the month.

The PC version is available to download via the Microsoft Store or Steam, with the giveaway being a part of the Pride Month celebration. Tell Me Why features a transgender protagonist, Tyler Anson, with Dontnod referring to expert groups to ensure authentic LGBT representation within the title.

Similar to Dontnod’s own Life Is Strange, Tell Me Why blends character drama with the supernatural, focussing on twins Tyler and Alyson who reunite in their Alaskan hometown to investigate the death of their mother. The twins are able to communicate with each other telepathically, and often experience vivid visions of the past, as the two wrestle with their childhood trauma.

Advertisement

The game was nominated for numerous awards, and received several including the Authentic Representation Award and Best LGBTQ Character award during the 2021 Gayming Awards.

NME awarded the game a three-out-of-five star rating, with the review stating: “I came away from Tell Me Why disappointed. It feels like a missed opportunity given the ambitious premise. More than anything, it shows that the Dontnod framework is starting to age, and reminded me that a lot of the reason I kept up with the repetitive object-based environmental storytelling in the studio’s past games is because the wider narrative was so compelling. Tell Me Why has great characters and a few lovely moments, but it squanders its mystery and manages to drag, even across three short episodes.”

Microsoft is also donating over £135,000 to several LGBTQIA+ organisations, including OutRight Action International, African Rainbow Family, National Center for Transgender Equality, Mermaids, Lavender Rights Project and Fulcrum UA.

In other news, the Steam Deck docking station has been delayed, with Valve stating it’s due to “parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities.”