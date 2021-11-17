Telltale’s ‘Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space’ is getting remastered

Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space the second season in Telltale Games‘ point-and-click adventure series is being remastered.

The game, which is a sequel to the recent Sam & Max Save The World Remastered, will launch on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

“Sam & Max are back on the crime beat in a showdown with Santa Claus, a race to subdue a giant volcano, and a face-off with a Eurotrash vampire,” revealed Skunkape Games, the developers at the helm of the remaster.

Advertisement

A new trailer shows off the wise-cracking crime-fighting duo reminiscing about their adventures as they’re about to face certain doom.

“Zombies will dance. Mariachis will sing. A giant battle robot will trash the streets. And when their friends’ lives are on the line, Sam & Max will risk their very souls to set things right.” teases Skunkape Games on their website.

As we reported when the first season was announced, the website heavily suggests Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse will also be receiving the remastered treatment, as each title has a placeholder within the site.

Owners of Sam & Max’s first season on PC were offered a 50% discount on their purchase of the remaster, but developer Skunkape has announced that while it planned to offer the same promotion for this season, “Steam no longer supports this type of legacy discount”. To make up for this, the developer plans to offer a reduced launch price, however, this has yet to be detailed.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a bug in Halo Infinite is causing PC players to lose aim assist when playing with a controller.