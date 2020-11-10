Telltale’s ‘Sam & Max Save the World’ is getting remastered

The classic Telltale Games series Sam & Max is getting remastered, beginning with season one next month, developer Skunkape Games has announced.

A small group of the original developers have collaborated to bring the iconic game a new lease of life with Sam & Max Save The World Remastered, due to release for PC and Nintendo Switch on December 2. The game will retail at US$19.99, or $9.99 for those who own the original game on Steam, GOG, or the Telltale Store.

Including all six original episodes, the point-and-click adventure will be fully remastered with a variety of new features. Enhanced graphics, widescreen settings, controller support, and five all-new musical tracks will be added on top of the much-loved games.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Alongside the first season, the official site heavily suggests that Sam & Max: Beyond Time And Space, and Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse will also be receiving the remastered treatment, as each title has a placeholder within the site.

Additionally, the franchise has been confirmed to be receiving a VR centred title known as Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual. Expected to release in 2021, the title will put players directly in control of the duo and directly involve them within the game’s world.

Next year also sees the revival of classic platforming heroes Ratchet & Clank, who will be appearing in their own brand-new adventure on the PS5 known as Rift Apart. The game is expected to take full advantage of the hardware’s capabilities, most notably the speedy load times from the built-in SSD.