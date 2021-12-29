Tencent and Remedy sign deal for co-op multiplayer title ‘Vanguard’

Remedy Entertainment has announced a deal with Tencent regarding the publishing rights of another upcoming co-operative multiplayer title.

Codenamed Vanguard, the free-to-play Games as a Service title, is currently in the proof-of-concept phase. Whilst Remedy will be developing the game for PC and consoles in Unreal Engine and publishing it worldwide, Tencent will localise and publish the game in some Asian markets and even handle a mobile version of the game.

With development co-financed by Remedy and Tencent, the latter will also cover the mobile version costs. The complete statement can be found here.

Advertisement

CEO of Remedy Tero Virtala said that “Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games as a Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths.

“Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company,” Virtala continues.

“We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets.”

Remedy’s hire page is looking for developers on Vanguard, and it asks that potential candidates have a passion for live games and Unreal Engine 4 experience. The developer is working on another multiplayer game published by 505 Games codenamed Condor, which is set in the Control universe.

We’ve contacted Remedy to get clarification about the differences between its two multiplayer co-op titles, Condor and Vanguard, and whether or not they’ll be borrowing from one another in any way.

Advertisement

In other news, Control was briefly free again on the Epic Games Store, giving those who missed it another chance to explore The Oldest House.