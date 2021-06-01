Tencent announced yesterday (May 31) that it will shut down the free-to-play shooter, Call Of Duty Online this August.

The news arrived via analyst Daniel Ahmad who tweeted yesterday (May 31) about Tencent’s intent to close the game.

Tencent will be shutting down Call of Duty Online in China at the end of August. The F2P PC game for China launched in 2015 and was fairly successful. Declining revenue and lack of renewal from Activision will see the game close. Users will be pushed towards CODM instead. pic.twitter.com/pBMQ05N32x — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 31, 2021

Call Of Duty Online launched in January 2015, and is exclusively available in China. The free-to-play shooter incorporates elements of the Call Of Duty series, reusing assets from Call Of Duty: Black Ops, Ghosts and Advanced Warfare.

According to the original report, Call Of Duty Online players can continue playing until the game shuts down on August 31. Developer Tencent will also compensate Online players by offering free items in Call Of Duty: Mobile.

Tencent based the rewards on a tier system, which is measured by ‘level, payment and activity status’. Players who have spent and played more in Call Of Duty Online will be eligible for the higher tiers of rewards.

Call Of Duty: Mobile is Activision’s other free-to-play mobile shooter. Activision released Mobile globally in 2019. However, the developer delayed the Chinese release until December of last year.

Call Of Duty: Mobile features various maps, weapons and assets from the Call Of Duty series. As of May 2021, Mobile had been downloaded over 500 million times and had generated over $1billion in revenue.

Several job listings spotted last month hinted Activision could be working on a mobile port of Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Call Of Duty: Mobile has a Battle Royale mode which features up to 100 players. However, a mobile port of Call Of Duty: Warzone would allow users to compete in battles with 200 users.

