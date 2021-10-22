‘Terraria’ and ‘Don’t Starve’ tease a mysterious boss-themed crossover

Terraria and Don’t Starve will be sharing a crossover update, as Re-Logic and Klei Entertainment have both teased their bosses appearing in each other’s game.

With an article sharing “a quick update on stuff the team has been doing”, Re-Logic has teased that it has something in the works with fellow 2D game Don’t Starve.

After sharing that the team is working on “some Steam Deck optimisation-focused stuff”, the blog adds a gif of Terraria‘s Eye Of Cthulhu boss briefly appearing from the dark in Don’t Starve.

“…beyond that, you know how we always say that we are done adding content to Terraria? Well, about that…oh, wait, sorry, wrong game! Carry on, nothing to see here…”, reads the rest of the article.

While the gif seems to prove that some Terraria content is heading to Don’t Starve, that last sentence can be read as a play on words to further confirm that the Eye Of Cthulhu will make an appearance.

Oops, I think we mixed something up somewhere. Oh well, I'm sure it will all sort itself out by next month.⚔️ pic.twitter.com/npI35M08Q9 — Klei (@klei) October 21, 2021

Furthermore, the latest patch notes for Don’t Starve – which share more on the Hallowed Nights Halloween event – teases “a super-secret project that we have been super careful not to leak that we absolutely cannot reveal at the moment”. Below that, a gif shows the Deerclops boss from Don’t Starve plodding along a snowy biome in Terraria.

Sharing an extra tease on Twitter, Klei added, “oops, I think we mixed something up somewhere. Oh well, I’m sure that it will all sort itself out by next month”.

Put together, the crossover looks set to see bosses from Terraria visit Don’t Starve and vice versa.

Needless to say, fans of both games are excited by the prospect of a crossover, with one post sharing the teaser getting over 15,000 upvotes.

