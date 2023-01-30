‘Terraria’ cross-play is “in the works” but “not guaranteed”

Re-Logic founder Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks has confirmed that cross-play is “in the works” for Terraria, however the game’s producer has said it’s “not guaranteed” just yet.

As spotted by PCGamesN, Spinks tweeted that cross-play – which would allow fans to play Terraria together across different platforms – is “in the works” for the game. However, yesterday (January 29) Terraria producer Whitney “Cenx” Spinks clarified that “cross-play is not guaranteed but we really want to make it happen!”

Back in November, Re-Logic shared that 2023 will “hopefully be the year of cross-play“, but has since remained fairly quiet on the feature. For now, Re-Logic is working on Terraria‘s update 1.4.5, which is scheduled to launch this year. Nothing has been confirmed for the update aside from a crossover with Dead Cells, and the studio says fans will have to “wait and see” what it contains.

Looking ahead, it seems like Re-Logic is beginning to eye its next game. Answering a fan’s request for shimmer boss variants in Terraria, Spinks said “it’s a cool idea, but would be a lot of work. We are trying to wrap things up so we can start a new game soon.”

Last year, Spinks shared “rough” concept art for a sequel to Terraria. On the concept art, Re-Logic’s art director Victor Moura said: “I’ve been working with this man for almost 10 years now and it’s safe to say he has a brilliantly wild imagination. If you think this looks weird I assure you, it gets weirder. And I love it.”

Back in 2013, Spinks told Rock Paper Shotgun that his plans for a sequel would involve “infinite worlds” and more biome diversity. “It’s gonna have a lot in common with the original [but] it’s gonna be quite different as well,” Spinks shared. “I really want to expand on the whole Terraria universe.”

