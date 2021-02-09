‘Terraria’ dev cancels Stadia port, says working with Google is a “liability”

Terraria developer Re-Logic has cancelled the game’s Google Stadia port after being locked out of its Google account.

Andrew Spinks, the studio’s founder and Terraria co-creator, announced his decision to sever ties with the tech giant after being unable to restore access to the email associated with the Re-Logic YouTube channel. Spinks claims that he has exhausted every avenue possible to enable the account again and is still unsure why the ban took place.

“My phone has lost access to thousands of dollars of apps on Google Play,” he wrote on Twitter. “My Google Drive data is completely gone. I can’t access my YouTube channel. The worst of all is losing access to my Gmail address of over 15 years.”

Fans of Terraria were first alerted of Re-Logic’s situation with Google in late January, when the studio reached out to the tech giant publicly through its Twitter account. At the time, Re-Logic noted that it had received an email claiming that there was a terms of service violation on its YouTube channel, despite not having uploaded a video in three months, before the entire account was suddenly terminated.

The official YouTube support account had replied to Re-Logic then, advising the developer to follow account recovery steps on its website. However, the studio claimed that the steps did not work and subsequently received no new replies. Read the full thread here.

“I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. Terraria for Google Stadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward,” Spinks added in follow-up tweets. “I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

At the time of writing, videos on Re-Logic’s YouTube channel can still be accessed. However, the channel’s profile picture – a generic faceless image with a faint slash over it – seems to indicate that the associated account has been banned.

Terraria first launch in 2011 and has since sold over 30million copies. The game was ported over to Android in September 2013 and is still available to purchase on Google Play as of February 9, 2021. It’s currently unknown how Re-Logic’s row with Google will affect the development of the game on Android.

Last week, Google announced that it would be closing all internal Stadia game development studios and instead shift resources to working with third-party developers. “We’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games,” said Google Stadia Vice President and GM Phil Harrison.