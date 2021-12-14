Tesla and Sega are making ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ playable in the car

Sega has announced that the original Sonic the Hedgehog can now be played in a Tesla, as the two have entered a partnership.

“Passengers turn into players as they race at lightning speed across classic zones to defeat enemies on a mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman, all in the comfort of their own car!” reads a press release.

“Sega is excited to partner with Tesla to bring this iconic Sonic title to their extensive gaming library. Sonic the Hedgehog 1 will be available in all Tesla models around the world via the built-in display screen in conjunction with a handheld controller connected through the car’s USB ports. Now no matter where you travel, Sonic can come along with you!”

Advertisement

This means the blue blur has moved from the Sega Genesis console to a tesla car in the 30 years since release. Joining the ports of the original that can be found on almost every console and mobile device under the sun.

Sonic also has a new game coming out next year, as the clearly Breath of the Wild-inspired Sonic Frontiers sees the hedgehog go in a new direction, with what Sega is calling “open-zone” gameplay.

Set on the Starfall Islands, Sega promises powerful enemies, dense forests, deserts and waterfalls for the player to explore. Exactly how Sonic’s 3D gameplay translates into an open world setting remains to be seen though.

In other news, some matchmaking has finally gone down for legacy Halo titles on the Xbox 360, as Microsoft had previously just given a “December 2021” window. So this means that some online services are still available until next month, but that matchmaking has finally bitten the dust on the Xbox 360 for some of the Halo games.