‘Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’ is heading to Hong Kong Island

After a decade-long hiatus, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown marks the return of the long-running racing series.

The new instalment from KT Racing had been teased earlier this year, but a new cinematic trailer from yesterday’s Nacon Connect (July 6) finally revealed that it will be set on Hong Kong Island.

Soundtracked to Yuksek’s ‘Fireworks’, the trailer encapsulates Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown‘s luxurious style, from the shiny cars to the accessories adorned of the hands behind the wheel.

In between racing through neon-lit backstreets and a busy harbour are also shots of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline and its high-rolling nightlife that paints the city as a glamourous international hub.

Hong Kong Island will be recreated on a 1:1 scale, including many real locations such as Wan Chai, Central, and Kennedy Town, although it also includes the Solar Hotel, a fictional towering building overlooking the city’s Victoria Park.

“When we think of Hong Kong, we think of a big city, an urban jungle filled with skyscrapers, luxury cars, et cetera,” said game and art director Amaury Beyris in a short interview following the reveal trailer.

“But behind all that are vast, natural landscapes, forests, mountains, marshes, beaches, many environments that fit a car racing game very well.”

Beyris also went on to explain that players will choose between two clans in the game, the Streets or the Sharps, who both thrive on luxury cars and competition.

Players won’t only be climbing up the ranks within their own clan as an individual but also compete as a group to try and overthrow the rival clan.

While the footage shown so far have only been cinematics, the developers have promised that they will continue to keep fans updated with regular content gameplay and additional information between now and its release next year.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on September 22, 2002.

