Tetsuya Nomura no longer directing ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2’

Final Fantasy VII Remake Director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that he will not be directing the next installment of the Remake series.

In an interview with Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, Nomura confirmed that the co-director of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Naoki Hamaguchi, will take over the job of directing Part 2, and Nomura himself will step back into a creative director role.

Explaining the reason behind stepping down, Nomura said that handing duties off to Hamaguchi was due to him working on an “unprecedented number of projects” in relation to Final Fantasy.

Advertisement

Nomura continued to explain that, “the base game of “FFVII REMAKE” was solidified in the first work,” before concluding, “I myself I will be involved as a creative director comprehensively in relation to “FFVII” including remakes and mobile works.”

Square Enix announced three new Final Fantasy VII related releases during the Sony State of Play stream on February 26. The first tilte announced was Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, which will be released on PlayStation 5.

The game will feature an expanded chapter that sees Yuffie Kisagari going to Midgar, expanding the game with new story and combat missions.

The PS5 version of the Remake will include a new 4K graphics mode, as well as a performance option that targets 60fps gameplay. Faster load times have also been confirmed, and a photo mode is also being added.

Finally, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis were announced as mobile games coming to iOS and Android devices in 2021.

Advertisement

The former is a battle royale featuring summons, spells and chocobos, whilst the latter is a story based game covering the entire Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, which includes Dirge of Cerberus and Before Crisis.