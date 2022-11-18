The 1000th Pokémon has been revealed, and it’s made of gold coins

Following the release of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the 1000th Pokémon has been revealed.

The long-running series was kickstarted in 1996 with the release of Pokémon Red & Blue. Those original games introduced the world to 151 Pokémon but now, the ninth generation of games have arrived with the total number of pocket monsters now at an impressive 1008.

And Nintendo has celebrated that milestone by making their 1000th Pokémon a unique little creature.

Called Gholdengo, the evolved form of ghost-type Gimmighou has a body seemingly “made up of 1,000 coins,” according to its Pokédex listing (via IGN). “This Pokémon gets along well with others and is quick to make friends with anybody,” it continues.

To get your hands on the ghost/steel type Gholdengo, players will need to collect 999 Gimmighoul coins, which can be found across Paldea but can also be won by defeating various Gimmighouls in battle.

Gholdengo has so much personality it's unreal. If you complain about it possibly being Pokémon #1000 you simply don't know what you're talking about. pic.twitter.com/MpXMOfcnhW — Slowflake (@Slowflake1601) November 13, 2022

Gholdengo is officially a Pokemon with number #1000. He debuted in game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet which premiered today on Switch. pic.twitter.com/wnV8KeKc8B — Anime24pl (@anime24pl) November 18, 2022

HOW TO EVOLVE GIMMIGHOUL🪙 Gimmighoul appear in 2 forms and are scattered all over the map. Encountering the Roaming Form can drop between 1-5 coins. Encountering the Chest Form will guarantee drop 50 coins #PokemonScarletVioletleaks #ScarletVioletLeaks #ScarletViolet #svleaks pic.twitter.com/WmpQpxGKGM — Kevolution✨ (@_kevolution_) November 17, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet were released today (November 18) for Nintendo Switch.

Encouraging players to “go where you want, and do what it is you really wanna do the most,” Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will feature “three grand stories” after players enrol in an academy.

It was previously confirmed that one of these stories will see players out to defeat a series of gym leaders before taking on a series of league battles, but a recently-released trailer has shared more details about other storylines.

The trailer introduces Starfall Street (which will see players “face off against rebellious students”) and antagonists Team Star, who are described as the school’s troublemakers. They’re led by boss Mela who rides some sort of disco truck and uses fire-type monsters. The trailer then reveals the Path Of Legends which sees players tasked with seeking out the legendary Herba Mystica before they cross paths with a giant Klawf, AKA the Stony Cliff Titan.

