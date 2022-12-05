The 2022 Game Awards to be “significantly shorter” than usual

This week’s Game Awards is set to be “significantly shorter” than usual due to viewer feedback.

The annual awards is set to hold its 2022 edition this Thursday (December 8) and creator Geoff Keighley has shared a little of what to expect from the upcoming event.

During a Twitter Spaces conversation, Keighley said: “One thing we’re doing this year is we’re trying to make the show a little bit shorter.

“I won’t say anything officially until we’re through our rehearsals, but we think it’s going to be a significantly shorter show this year.”

Of the reason behind the decision, the boss added: “We think there’s been a little bit of fatigue about how long the show has been, there are lots of games and lots of things that want to be a part of it, but we’re cutting back on those things to hopefully have a bit more of a streamlined show.”

He went on: “We definitely have cut back pretty significantly in terms of the runtime on the show and just you know kind of fewer games, fewer bigger games that’ll be in there.”

This Thursday, #TheGameAwards streams live everywhere. Thousands of fans in the room. Millions watching online. Here's this year's hype promo I personally edited to get us in the mood. Very special thank you to Trent Reznor. pic.twitter.com/q5VAzcSewM — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2022

Last month, The Game Awards has announced the full list of nominees for its 2022 ceremony. This year’s event, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, is set to be live-streamed across more than 40 global video platforms on Thursday.

Leading the nominees are God Of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Each of those titles appears in the Game Of The Year category, as does A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The Best Ongoing Game list, meanwhile, is made up of Apex Legends, Destiny 2, FINAL FANTASY XIV, Fortnite and Genshin Impact.

Elsewhere, there are nods for Cult Of The Lamb, Neon White, Sifu, Stray and TUNIC in the Best Indie category. The Best Debut Indie list recognises Neon White, NORCO, Stray, TUNIC and Vampire Survivors.

Gamers will be able to help select the winners in all categories via authenticated online voting here, and the official TGA Discord server. In China, pick their favourites on Bilibili.

Voting is open now until 6pm PT on December 7 (2am GMT on December 8).

The Game Awards 2022 will air on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, Facebook, TikTok Live, Instagram Live and other platforms. Tickets to attend the event in person are on general sale now – buy yours here.