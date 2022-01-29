‘The Anacrusis’ tops 200k players during its first week

Stray Bombay, the team behind ‘The Anacrusis’ has revealed that over 200 thousand players have tried the game during its first week.

In a statement, Chet Faliszek, co-founder of the studio said that;

“Seeing the community jump feet first into the Anacrusis in this first week has been fantastic. We’ve seen a huge surge in players from Game Pass and lots of positive responses from PC fans as well. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and all the feedback that’s come in has been hugely appreciated. We’re continuing to create more game content and refine what’s there as we work on new features like mod support and the upcoming Challenge Track.”

The co-op shooter, which is currently in Early Access on PC and as part of the Game Preview programme on Xbox is planned to release fully towards the end of 2022.

As part of this announcement, several fixes have been announced which will be implemented in an upcoming patch. These include fixes to the Spanish localization, an in-game language selector, fixes for Xbox Series X and Series S performance.

Will Smith (not that one), communications director at Stray Bombay said that;

“Everyone on the Stray Bombay team has had a blast watching The Anacrusis streams since launch. We’ve enjoyed chatting with fans, getting feedback from players, and occasionally even joining in the fun! We want to highlight the amazing streamers and YouTubers who are having a blast with The Anacrusis, so we’ve begun a bi-weekly highlights series to put a spotlight on some of the best moments people have been having with our game.”

