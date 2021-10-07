The ‘Battlefield 2042’ beta is a few months old but progress has been made since, DICE says

EA DICE has said that the Battlefield 2042 beta is a few months old although progress has been made since.

As reported by VGC, according to one of Electronic Arts‘ Lead Community Manager the Battlefield 2042 open beta is “now a few months old”.

“We polish and enhance it to make sure that it’s representative of the game we’ve built, but naturally we’re making daily improvements, changes, and enhancements all the time,” he said on Twitter.

Advertisement

DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson went on to elaborate on Twitter, saying: “We’ve made amazing progress over the last couple of months, including improvements to the visuals and stability that didn’t quite make it into the Open Beta build.

Our Open Beta is now a few months old. We polish and enhance it to make sure that it's representative of the game we've built, but naturally we're making daily improvements, changes, and enhancements all the time. Pardon our dust – and enjoy the gameplay! pic.twitter.com/vMArHkpLAD — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) October 5, 2021

“We want you all to know that in these final few weeks leading to launch, we’re making huge strides and are super focused on delivering an amazing experience when early access begins on November 12th”.

The Battlefield 2042 open beta is currently live right now on PC and consoles for those who have pre-ordered the game or is an EA Play member. The beta is running from October 6 – October 9 and will be the last chance to test out the game before it launches next month.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042 including gameplay, new features, specialists, and modes. You can also check out NME’s hands-on preview ahead of the game’s launch.