The Bible arrives in “kinetic novel” form on Steam

The Bible is now available on Steam, allowing users to listen to passages in audiobook form with an original soundtrack.

The “digital recreation” of the historic texts, which also features trivia, is described on the Steam website as “The Bible in kinetic novel form”.

The game description reads: “Each book and story can be read in any order, and any passage can be saved and revisited later for study. This digital recreation includes an original soundtrack; and a wonderful audiobook presentation from beginning to end.

“A Trivia section has been added to test the knowledge of any who think they truly know the Scriptures. If you find yourself getting more wrong than you’d expect dive further into the text and find the answers for yourself!”

It continues that users can leave the audio running while minimised, to absorbed during work, study or relaxing. “It’s here to be enjoyed and studied as a seamless and unobtrusive experience.”

The digital texts are based on the New King James Version of the Bible, and is currently on offer for a discounted price of £7.63 until November 22.

