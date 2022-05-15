‘The Callisto Protocol’ director says to “look for some news next week”

More news about upcoming sci-fi survival horror game The Callisto Protocol from developer Striking Distance Studios is said to be coming next week.

That’s according to the game’s director Glen Schofield, who made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week (May 13).

“If you don’t already follow [The Callisto Protocol‘s account] now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week.” The tweet also had a close-up image of one of the monsters that’ll be featured in the game as well, looking appropriately grotesque.

If you don’t already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a closeup of one of the creatures from our world class character team. They’re incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready! pic.twitter.com/u9xDxJ4CbC — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 13, 2022

The Callisto Protocol was originally announced via a trailer at 2020’s The Game Awards, and is the first title from Striking Distance Studios. The game appears to be a spiritual successor to Schofield’s 2008 classic Dead Space, with a number of Striking Distance Studios’ key team members also formerly having a hand in the Dead Space franchise.

Schofield is also known for his work on Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko, Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain, and more recently the co-creation of Sledgehammer Games, one of Call Of Duty’s key developers.

The Callisto Protocol takes place in a prison colony located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto, and has players controlling one of the prisoners as they fight through an alien invasion seemingly influenced by the prison wardens. Curiously, the title takes place within the PUBG universe, also being published by Krafton.

Striking Distance Studios and Krafton have partnered with Skybound Entertainment (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Outcast), with the latter seeing potential for multimedia tie-ins in the future.

Needless to say, it seems to be an ambitious outing, with the development team consisting of 150 employees, and Schofield aiming to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 hardware.

As of publication, The Callisto Protocol is slated for a 2022 release.

