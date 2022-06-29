‘The Callisto Protocol’ is set to be even gorier than ‘Dead Space’

Striking Distance Studios founder and CEO Glen Schofield has talked about how Dead Space spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol will be even more intense than that title.

Schofield talked about The Callisto Protocol in a new interview with Eurogamer yesterday (June 28), addressing how this year’s horror title will go a step behind his previous game in Dead Space.

“It’s got some pretty horrific moments, it really does. We have a gore engine – we built Gore technology. It’s a lot of rendering, and you break up the characters into jumps, cut them up with bones sticking out and all that,” said Schofield.

“Then the rendering guys, they do their special thing to it which is make everything look wet. And so every character had to be done that way – and however you go at it, chunks break off, or parts of the face, parts of the head. It’s so advanced compared to Dead Space.”

Summer Game Fest gave us our first proper look at the game in action, as protagonist Jacob Lee, played by Josh Duhamel, used the gravity-based GRP gun to tear through the horrifying enemies of Black Iron Prison.

Published by Krafton, The Callisto Protocol was going to be a part of the PUBG universe until it was announced those thematic ties had been cut. Schofield said “it was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, and we will still have little surprises for fans, but [The Callisto Protocol] is its own world, story and universe.”

The Callisto Protocol comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this December 2.

