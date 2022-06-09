‘The Callisto Protocol’ reveals terrifying first look at the game in action

During Summer Game Fest today (June 9) more of The Callisto Protocol was displayed, including a first look at how the horror game will play.

The footage was captured on “next-gen” hardware, and it showed the player using the new GRP gun to tear through enemies, using gravity as a force to rip enemies and throw them around.

The short gameplay clip was closed out with protagonist Jacob Lee getting mashed into a thousand little pieces, which seems very fitting for the type of game The Callisto Protocol is aiming to be.

Advertisement

You can see the footage below:

Developed by Striking Distance Studios, The Callisto Protocol is a sequel to Dead Space in all but name and world, as developers who worked on that series, including creator Glenn Schofield.

Published by Krafton, the game was originally going to be a part of the PUBG universe until it was announced recently that those thematic ties had been cut. Schofield said at the time that “it was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, & we will still have little surprises for fans, but [The Callisto Protocol] is its own world, story and universe.”

The first proper in-engine footage of The Callisto Protocol was released last week as part of the Sony State Of Play presentation, and it was also revealed around that time that actor Josh Duhamel would be playing the game’s main character, Jacob Lee.

Advertisement

Lee is a prisoner on the “dead moon” on Jupiter Callisto, and in 2320 he aims to escape as spooky alien monsters (or whatever they are exactly) descend on the space station, not discriminating between devouring prisoners and guards alike.

Tapping into true survival horror, Schofield has said that “ammo, health, and weapons are precious, and players will need to scour Black Iron for any advantage they can find”.

Set for release on December 2, The Callisto Protocol will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

If you want to keep up to date with both Summer Game Fest and this summer of game reveals, you can do so here. We’ll be updating the page with every major reveal as it happens.