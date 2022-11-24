‘The Callisto Protocol’ developer says DLC death animations are not cut content

The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated.

The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”

However, the Contagion and Riot Bundles attracted the ire of fans as they include a total of 25 new death animations. Given that much of the marketing around The Callisto Protocol has centered around the game’s brutal violence, and particularly its death animations, fans speculated that content was being withheld in order to push the season pass.

In response, Striking Distance’s CEO Glen Schofield has taken to Twitter to shoot down the theory, insisting that the developer hasn’t started work on the new animations yet.

“To be clear: We’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass,” said Schofield. “We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It’s all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for even more deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year.”

It isn’t the first time the game has attracted controversy – The Callisto Protocol has been banned in Japan, after the developer refused to cut the violent content.

The Callisto Protocol is set to launch next week on December 2, launching on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The game attracted a Our own preview of the game was cautiously positive, which described The Callisto Protocol as “a perfect love letter to an era of mid-00s horror games,” but worried that it might be lacking in original ideas.

In other gaming news, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have sold a combined 10million units, outperforming God of War Ragnarok’s launch week in just three days.