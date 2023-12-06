‘The Day Before’ developer issues apology ahead of release

The Day Before developer Fntastic has issued an apology ahead of the early access release of the title.

Though The Day Before is set to launch this week (December 7), the run-up has been plagued with allegations of plagiarism, trademark disputes and unpaid volunteers.

The apology was directed at both people who are looking forward to the game and people who aren’t, with Fntastic writing to people who “didn’t believe in us” that they “accept any kind of criticism and don’t hold a grudge”.

The developer also asked that people “don’t accuse us of scamming” and also not to “accuse us of asset flip: that’s not true also. Our team worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality”.

“Please don’t underestimate our work; it wasn’t easy,” Fntastic wrote. “We are like you; we worked hard. And we’re incredibly happy that our game will finally see the light of day for everyone to explore.”

The Day Before has faced a lot of criticism since the reveal, with a gameplay trailer released in February of this year garnering attention for being extremely similar to a showcase for the zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, with the logo for the game, noted as being extremely close to the logo used for The Last of Us.

The game was delayed for eight months by Fntastic in January of this year, claiming that they had forgotten to trademark the game’s title, which also delayed the reveal of gameplay for the title for a month.

In other gaming news, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been released and is soundtracked by Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’. Elsewhere, The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered has received a trailer revealing what to expect from the new No Return mode.